MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.07.

MTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 55.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,025,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,670,000 after buying an additional 127,008 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,715,000 after buying an additional 2,904,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in MGIC Investment by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,803,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,842,000 after buying an additional 1,534,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,608,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,194,000 after buying an additional 1,235,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

