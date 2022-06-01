MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the April 30th total of 14,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 95,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 53,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,791,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTG. StockNews.com upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

