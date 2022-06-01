Michael Tobin Buys 757 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin acquired 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,300 ($16.45) per share, with a total value of £9,841 ($12,450.66).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Michael Tobin acquired 2,917 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,344 ($17.00) per share, with a total value of £39,204.48 ($49,600.81).

On Thursday, May 19th, Michael Tobin bought 1,351 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,460 ($18.47) per share, with a total value of £19,724.60 ($24,955.21).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Michael Tobin bought 1,176 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,660 ($21.00) per share, with a total value of £19,521.60 ($24,698.38).

On Thursday, May 12th, Michael Tobin bought 3,067 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,570 ($19.86) per share, with a total value of £48,151.90 ($60,920.93).

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Tobin bought 815 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,830 ($23.15) per share, with a total value of £14,914.50 ($18,869.56).

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Michael Tobin bought 802 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,865 ($23.60) per share, with a total value of £14,957.30 ($18,923.71).

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Tobin bought 533 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,870 ($23.66) per share, with a total value of £9,967.10 ($12,610.20).

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Tobin purchased 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,890 ($23.91) per share, with a total value of £9,941.40 ($12,577.68).

On Thursday, March 10th, Michael Tobin purchased 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($23.79) per share, with a total value of £9,888.80 ($12,511.13).

On Friday, March 4th, Michael Tobin purchased 835 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,770 ($22.39) per share, with a total value of £14,779.50 ($18,698.76).

LON BOOM opened at GBX 1,325 ($16.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £214.93 million and a PE ratio of 41.80. Audioboom Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 622.50 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,278.50 ($28.83). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,846.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,633.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

