Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $7.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $8.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $155,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after buying an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $309,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average of $75.51. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

