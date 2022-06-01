MIND Technology (MIND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 717.17% and a negative net margin of 65.28%. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ MIND opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.93. MIND Technology has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.43.
About MIND Technology (Get Rating)
MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine technology products. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized marine seismic equipment; and side scan sonar and water-side security systems. It operates in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MIND Technology (MIND)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.