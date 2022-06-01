MIND Technology (MIND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 717.17% and a negative net margin of 65.28%. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MIND opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.93. MIND Technology has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND Technology stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in MIND Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MIND Get Rating ) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.22% of MIND Technology worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MIND Technology (Get Rating)

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine technology products. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized marine seismic equipment; and side scan sonar and water-side security systems. It operates in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.