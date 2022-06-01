Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Minerva Surgical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Minerva Surgical stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Minerva Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Minerva Surgical will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Surgical by 64.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 148,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

