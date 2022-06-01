Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX):

5/27/2022 – Mirati Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $164.00 to $111.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Mirati Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $253.00 to $216.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Mirati Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Mirati Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

5/5/2022 – Mirati Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $227.00 to $208.00.

5/2/2022 – Mirati Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

Shares of MRTX opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $195.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,756,000 after buying an additional 38,489 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,102,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

