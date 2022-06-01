Mission Produce (AVO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect Mission Produce to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mission Produce to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

AVO opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.39. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVO. Citigroup upgraded Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mission Produce by 431.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce (Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.