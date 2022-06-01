Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is engaged in the development of real estate, including office buildings, residential properties and commercial properties. The Building Business segment is engaged in the development, leasing and property management of office buildings. Its Lifestyle Property segment operates the PREMIUM OUTLETS, MARK IS and other retail facilities. The Residential Business segment provides services, such as development, marketing and leasing. It is engaged in undertaking approximately 30 development projects in over 10 states, including distribution facilities and homes. Its Investment Management segment offers services for both individual and institutional investors. Its Architectural Design and Engineering segment engages in the design and administration of construction and civil engineering projects. Its Hotel Business maintains a network of over eight hotels. Its Real Estate Services segment provides a range of solutions for individuals and corporations. “

Separately, CLSA downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS:MITEY opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.52. Mitsubishi Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

