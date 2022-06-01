Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) CFO Michael B. Lucareli Sells 3,783 Shares

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $45,169.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,389.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MOD traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 459,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.42.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,639,000 after purchasing an additional 144,771 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,482,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after acquiring an additional 171,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,008,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 126,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,000,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 74,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

