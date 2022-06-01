MOGU (MOGU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of MOGU stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. MOGU has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in MOGU during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MOGU by 142.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MOGU in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MOGU by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter.

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants.

