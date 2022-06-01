Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momentus Inc. is a U.S. commercial space company which plans to offer in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus Inc., formerly known as Stable Road Acquisition Corp., is based in VENICE, Calif. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Momentus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

MNTS stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. Momentus has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Momentus will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Momentus by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,285 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Momentus by 1,648.5% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 569,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 537,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Momentus by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentus in the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Momentus by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

