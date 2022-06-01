monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from $432.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 116.12% from the company’s previous close.

MNDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen cut their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.14.

Get monday.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.05. 13,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,237. monday.com has a 52 week low of $87.05 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.84.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.55. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that monday.com will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 250.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in monday.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com (Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.