Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.78) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MONY. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.92) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 265.83 ($3.36).

MONY stock opened at GBX 185.65 ($2.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 178.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.18. The company has a market cap of £996.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 162.30 ($2.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 280 ($3.54).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

