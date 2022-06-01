MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $265.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) to report $265.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $265.00 million and the highest is $265.97 million. MongoDB posted sales of $181.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.83.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the sale, the executive now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,809 shares of company stock worth $43,079,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 120,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2,441.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after acquiring an additional 36,933 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,910,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in MongoDB by 23.2% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,626,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 78.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $237.15 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $213.39 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.10.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

