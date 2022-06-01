MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.MongoDB also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.28 EPS.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $4.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.81. 3,382,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.10. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $469.67.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total transaction of $11,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,743,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,809 shares of company stock valued at $43,079,955. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $551,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MongoDB by 195.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.