MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Lowered to $405.00 at Citigroup

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $525.00 to $405.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $469.67.

MDB traded up $8.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.85. 46,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $213.39 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 0.98.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,809 shares of company stock valued at $43,079,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318,259 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

