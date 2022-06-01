Morgan Stanley Cuts Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $18.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

Shares of HPP traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,902. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,584,000 after buying an additional 160,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,406,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,823,000 after buying an additional 925,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,268,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after buying an additional 885,181 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,309,000 after buying an additional 706,138 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

