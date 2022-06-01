Morgan Stanley Cuts Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Price Target to $17.50

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.28.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DOC stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.18. 22,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,838. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.