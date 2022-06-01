Morgan Stanley Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,500.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3,800.00 to $3,500.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2,800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,755.86.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,404.19 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,025.20 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,725.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,046.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amazon.com’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by ($4.49). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after buying an additional 639,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

