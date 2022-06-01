Morgan Stanley Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $155.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APTV. StockNews.com cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.75.

NYSE:APTV opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.27 and a 200-day moving average of $132.40. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 89.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv has a one year low of $88.15 and a one year high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,022,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $338,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $317,360,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Aptiv by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

