Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Short Interest Down 16.6% in May

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the April 30th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several analysts recently commented on MOTS shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Motus GI from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:MOTS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. 28,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.22.

Motus GI ( NASDAQ:MOTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 152.78% and a negative net margin of 5,331.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Motus GI by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

