MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the April 30th total of 786,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 658,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Redburn Partners began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.50.

NYSE MSCI traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $442.35. The company had a trading volume of 815,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,354. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $453.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.63. MSCI has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,473,000 after buying an additional 761,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $437,422,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in MSCI by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after purchasing an additional 360,156 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

