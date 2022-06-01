MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Short Interest Up 29.6% in May

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the April 30th total of 786,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 658,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI stock traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $442.35. The stock had a trading volume of 815,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $453.72 and its 200 day moving average is $522.63. MSCI has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

