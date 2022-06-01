M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) to report $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year sales of $7.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $8.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share.

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.91.

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $179.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.33. M&T Bank has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

