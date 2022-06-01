MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Short Interest Down 14.4% in May

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,800 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 450,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

MYMD opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates to treat autoimmune, and aging and age-related diseases. It is developing MYMD-1, a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immunometabolic system to treat autoimmune disease, including multiple sclerosis, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as to treat age-related illnesses such as, frailty and sarcopenia.

