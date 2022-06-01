MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

MYTE stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.86. 285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,947. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $32.35.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MYTE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,715,000 after buying an additional 504,581 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,739,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.8% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 941,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 99,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 54.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after buying an additional 307,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.