MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Short Interest Update

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,715,000 after purchasing an additional 504,581 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.8% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 941,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 99,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 54.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 307,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYTE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

