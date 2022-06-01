Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 820,900 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the April 30th total of 979,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

OTCMKTS:NNOMF traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. Nano One Materials has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.27.

About Nano One Materials

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics applications. It serves the original equipment and cathode manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

