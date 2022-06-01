Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 820,900 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the April 30th total of 979,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
OTCMKTS:NNOMF traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. Nano One Materials has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.27.
