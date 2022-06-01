National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Given New C$111.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised National Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.27.
OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.85. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $67.15 and a 52-week high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.13.
About National Bank of Canada (Get Rating)
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Bank of Canada (NTIOF)
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.