National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Given New C$111.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised National Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.85. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $67.15 and a 52-week high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6756 per share. This represents a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

About National Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.