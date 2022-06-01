National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) PT Lowered to $43.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s previous close.

NATI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $31.39 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.99.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,443,664.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $86,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,745.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,487 shares of company stock worth $1,275,500. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 924.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

