National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the April 30th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 956,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Shares of NNN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.68. 12,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,133. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.95%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

