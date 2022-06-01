National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the April 30th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 956,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,133. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 126.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Colliers Securities lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

