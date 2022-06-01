National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

NSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.88.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

