National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Short Interest Update

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 735,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of NSA opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

