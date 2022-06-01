Needham & Company LLC Trims Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Target Price to $120.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMBA. Cowen reduced their price target on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.94.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.74 and a beta of 1.28. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $65.60 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average is $130.93.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $59,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ambarella by 64.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,337 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.