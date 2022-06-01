Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Short Interest Up 25.9% in May

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRDY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Shares of NRDY opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $456.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.52. Nerdy has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nerdy will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,291.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

