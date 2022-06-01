NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $142,268.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,555,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $140,587,000 after purchasing an additional 996,785 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 3,085.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,377,000 after purchasing an additional 656,797 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,709,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $71.95. 2,918,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. NetApp has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

