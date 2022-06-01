NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.77 billion.NetApp also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.05-$1.15 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.63.

NetApp stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $72.51. 2,714,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.88. NetApp has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,780,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 76.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 20,760 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 46.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 44,517 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,346 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,412,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

