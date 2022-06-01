Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $17.47.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
