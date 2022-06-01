Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Acquires 8,336 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 8,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $22,924.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,441,732 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,763. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 300 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $768.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 4,680 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $11,419.20.

On Monday, May 23rd, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 26,612 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $65,465.52.

On Friday, May 20th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 15,369 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $37,039.29.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 47,144 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,845.52.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 106,455 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $226,749.15.

On Monday, May 9th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 7,094 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $16,387.14.

On Friday, May 6th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $24,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 20,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cannell Capital Llc bought 5,429 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $13,463.92.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 100,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,608. The company has a market capitalization of $71.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $17.92.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 39.03% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 223.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 469.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 710.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 230.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

