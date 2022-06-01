Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Short Interest Update

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 7,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $233,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,343 shares of company stock worth $4,496,143 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.69.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $67.63. The stock had a trading volume of 398,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,003. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 0.36.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.