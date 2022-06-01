NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Short Interest Up 27.0% in May

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,860,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 10,910,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
NexGen Energy stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,737,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,887. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.
NexGen Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
