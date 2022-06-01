NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Short Interest Up 27.0% in May

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,860,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 10,910,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

NexGen Energy stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,737,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,887. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXE. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.