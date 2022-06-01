NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NexImmune from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Get NexImmune alerts:

NexImmune stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.00. NexImmune has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $19.37.

NexImmune ( NASDAQ:NEXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexImmune will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Grant Verstandig bought 18,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sol J. Barer bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $72,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 128,978 shares of company stock valued at $378,359 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NexImmune by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NexImmune by 935.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.