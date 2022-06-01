Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 7.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE KIND traded down 0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,059,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,199. Nextdoor has a 1 year low of 2.47 and a 1 year high of 18.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 6.50.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.05. The firm had revenue of 51.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 48.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nextdoor will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bond Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,674,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,342,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,240,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,450,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,016,000.

About Nextdoor (Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.