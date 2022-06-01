Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nextdoor Holdings Inc. operates neighborhood network which connects neighbors, businesses and public services. It enables neighbors to receive information, give and get help and get things done. Nextdoor Holdings Inc., formerly known as Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Nextdoor alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KIND. Citigroup started coverage on Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 7.88.

KIND stock traded down 0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 2.84. 4,059,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,199. Nextdoor has a 12 month low of 2.47 and a 12 month high of 18.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of 6.50.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.05. The company had revenue of 51.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 48.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nextdoor will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 104.2% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nextdoor by 3,955.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 277,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000.

About Nextdoor (Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nextdoor (KIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.