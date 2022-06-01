NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Short Interest Down 15.4% in May

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLSPW opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. NLS Pharmaceutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

