Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.92-$1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOMD. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.44.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 29.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 13,614 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

