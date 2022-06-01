Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Nordic American Tankers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Nordic American Tankers has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:NAT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,335,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,457,794. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

