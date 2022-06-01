Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nordic American Tankers operates one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. The fleet consists of 24 Suezmax tankers, including 2 newbuilds. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

NAT opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $396.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 197.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 8.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 64,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

